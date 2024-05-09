New Jersey police officers embark on 4-day Police Unity Tour to remember fallen officers

Nearly 100 NJ officers embark on bike ride to remember fallen

Nearly 100 NJ officers embark on bike ride to remember fallen

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Evesham Township Police kicked off the Police Unity Tour Thursday to remember officers who were killed in the line of duty.

"Officer Shisler, from the Deptford Police Department, was tragically killed about a year ago now," Evesham Township Police Chief Walt Miller said.

Miller was talking about Deptford police officer Bobby Shisler, who died in May 2023 after being shot during a pedestrian stop in March of that year.

This year, officers including Evesham patrolman Colin Hinklemon, will ride for Shisler.

"For us, it hits close to home. For it to be this close to home kind of stinks," Hinklemon said.

Thursday's ride would run for about 50 miles, making several stops and keeping Shisler's memory alive.

"There's no words," Hinklemon said. "I think that can truly describe what this means, I hope not only his family but also for everybody else in the law enforcement community as well."

The ride may be long, but Miller said it gives these men and women in blue the strength they need while remembering officers like Shisler.

"I know for myself and a lot of them, it puts a lot of things in life into perspective, because life is just one step at a time," Miller said.

The ride would not end in New Jersey. These officers are on their way to Washington D.C. In about three days, they would meet thousands of others on their way to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, where the names of more than 200 newly fallen officers will be added.