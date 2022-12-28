Loved ones hold ceremony to remember Everett Beauregard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A remembrance ceremony was held Tuesday in University City where Everett Beauregard was killed as he was walking home near Drexel University.

Family, friends, the community and police came out to show their support.

Ribbons were tied to the small trees to remember Beauregard, who was shot and killed in September as he was walking home after a night out with friends in South Philly.

A tree tied in a plaid ribbon -- one of his favorite designs. His father, Eric, was dressed in plaid too and stood next to his wife, Leslie, as they spoke about their son.

They hope each ribbon will be a reminder of Everett's love for nature and to carry out his mission of being kind and inclusive.

"We miss Everett more and more each day and are constantly reminded that we will go on into the future without him," Leslie Beauregard said.

The Beauregards say Everett loved the city of Philadelphia and his mission in life was to make it a better place.

"Unfortunately, the reason we are here is because he won't have the chance to live that dream," Eric Beauregard said. "We are still looking at why such an evil and cowardly act fell on Everett."

Police released surveillance video, which shows a man walk past Everett and then suddenly turn around and shoot him on the 400 block of North 35th Street – not far from his apartment and near Drexel University's campus.

Police called the shooting unprovoked.

"What makes this even more tragic is that this person killed someone who would have listened to his issues had he just asked," Eric Beauregard said.

"Yet another senseless act of violence that affects our communities," Melvin Singleton, the head of public safety at Drexel, said.

Singleton says they are giving everything they got to the investigation, alongside Philadelphia Police.

"We will remain committed to honoring Everett's memory by continuing to work together to make the communities and neighborhoods safer," Singleton said.

The Beauregards say they were so touched by the support and hope that someone comes forward with any information that could help with their son's case or another one. They don't want anyone to feel the pain they felt.

"We want this to help somebody if not us," Eric Beauregard said.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Everett's family is hoping someone recognizes the man who did this and calls the police.