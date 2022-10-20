New surveillance video released in murder of Temple alumnus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released more surveillance video showing the suspect in the murder of Temple University alumnus Everett Beauregard.

In the newly released video, the suspect is wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

Investigators also released footage of a vehicle they want to find. It's described as a late 1990s to early 2000s two-toned, green-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Beauregard was killed on Sept. 22 in the 400 block of North 35th Street.