Watch CBS News
Crime

New surveillance video released in murder of Temple alumnus

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released more surveillance video showing the suspect in the murder of Temple University alumnus Everett Beauregard.

In the newly released video, the suspect is wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

new-surveillance-video-of-murderer-of-temple-university-alumn-philadelphia-police-jeep.jpg

Investigators also released footage of a vehicle they want to find. It's described as a late 1990s to early 2000s two-toned, green-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Beauregard was killed on Sept. 22 in the 400 block of North 35th Street.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 12:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.