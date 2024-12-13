Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend – Hot Chocolate Crawl, Fishtown Freeze, Jim Gaffigan, Eagles

If you've found yourself caught up in the chaos of the holiday season and are looking to slow things down and enjoy a weekend of celebration, then you've come to the right place. With the holidays just around the corner, there's no better time to be present during this season of giving and well, gift-giving.

In this weekend guide, we're making the season merry by highlighting events like: A Twisted Christmas at Lincoln Mill Haunted House, the 6th annual Fishtown Freeze and the Passyunk Ave. Hot Chocolate Crawl. But if you're looking for something a little less jingley, but just as sparkly, we have comedy shows headlined by Jim Gaffigan and Natasha Leggero, plus showstopping theater performances. A CBS News Philadelphia events guide isn't complete without highlighting the latest lineup of Philly sports games, either.

Read about all that and more in our latest Philadelphia area weekend guide.

A Twisted Christmas at Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Celebrate the holidays with a spooky twist at Philadelphia's first-ever holiday-themed haunted house, A Twisted Christmas. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" comes to life at the Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk.

This chilling event runs Friday and Saturday and brings over 35 scare actors to the Lincoln Mill Haunted House for a dark reimagining of Krampus. The story follows the sinister mill owner, Viktor Kane, who punishes workers by transforming them into his twisted elves. Tickets start at $35 for general admission for this two-night-only event—if you dare.

3rd Annual Passyunk Ave. Hot Chocolate Crawl

As always, South Philly brings a unique flavor to the holiday season. Garland-wrapped streetlights line the streets and rowhome porches are overwhelmed with Christmas decorations—many of which are likely to feature Santa Claus in Eagles gear.

But one flavor will reign supreme this weekend as Passyunk Ave hosts its 3rd Annual Hot Chocolate Crawl. Although tickets are sold out, attendees can look forward to a cozy and festive holiday experience Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than two dozen restaurants, bars and cafes along East Passyunk Avenue will serve up specialty hot chocolates. Traditional hot chocolate will cost $3, the Hot Chocolate Cocktail is $6 and $8 for an ice cream-infused creations. Participating spots include B2 Cafe, Garage Passyunk, Juana Tamale, Milk Jawn, P'unk Burger and many more. Guests will sip their drinks in commemorative Passyunk Ave.

Attendees can enjoy live performances that spread holiday cheer with caroling at various locations during this pay-as-you-go event.

Click here for the full list of participating businesses.

Fishtown Freeze 2024

What's cooler than being cool? Ice cold! Head to Fishtown on Saturday, Dec. 14 for the 6th annual Fishtown Freeze. The trendy Philadelphia neighborhood transforms into an icy wonderland as it offers many festive drinks, foods and most importantly Ice sculptures.

Dozens of unique ice sculptures will be on display and guests can watch live ice carvings at The Battery, Mural City Garden and Garage. Visitors can indulge in the plethora of holiday shopping spree discounts at over 20 participating area retailers.

The Battery is also hosting an indoor and outdoor open house featuring a hot cocoa bar, s'mores station, wine, beer, catered food, and live music.

Over at Frankford Hall, they're offering free photos with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. Don't forget to bundle up.

Jim Gaffigan at The Met



Three shows, one venue, all new material. Renowned stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan headlines this weekend at The Met Philadelphia.

Gaffigan is known for his witty cameos but also as a staple of CBS Sunday Morning.

"The Hotel Transylvania" actor is currently on his Everything is Wonderful! Tour, which includes three shows in Philly. Friday's 7 p.m. show is sold out, but tickets are still available for Saturday's 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows. Tickets start at $64.

Natasha Leggero at Helium Comedy Club

Laugh yourself silly this weekend as well-known comedic actress Natasha Leggero comes to Philly's funniest nightlife spot, Helium Comedy Club. Leggero is set to perform Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Known for her roles in the CBS hit show "Broke," "Brickleberry" and for her appearances in "Modern Family" and "Key & Peele."

Tickets are $37 for general admission and $49 for reserved seating, though some showtimes have limited availability. Don't let this chance float away to catch one of comedy's funniest acts.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Most people don't need an excuse to sing along to "Sweet Caroline" at the top of their lungs, but here's one anyway.

Celebrate the life and career of Neil Diamond at The Forrest Theatre in the high-energy musical, "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical," featuring all of the star's hits.

Created in collaboration with Diamond himself, the show explores Diamond's life from a Brooklyn kid to the chart-topping icon we all know and love. The musical is playing at The Forrest Theatre until Dec. 22.

Whether you're a lifelong Neil Diamond fan or just love a good musical, this is a must-see event. Tickets start at $58.





























Steelers vs. Eagles

After one of the most uneventful weeks in Philly Sports history, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Linc on Sunday.

Winners of nine straight, the Eagles look to set a franchise record of 10 wins in a row on their home turf during a Keystone State showdown. The 10-3 Steelers are coming off a divisional win against the Browns and looking to get their first win in Philadelphia since 1965.

The last time these teams met resulted in an Eagles victory, ironically, thanks to the dynamic passing attack of Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown who combined for three touchdowns.

Tickets for this 4:25 p.m. game start at $249. This highly anticipated matchup has the makings to be a good game. Just ask Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Had to talk a little trash before this Sunday.



And that “Austin from Pittsburgh” guy sounded really familiar…



Go Birds 🦅 pic.twitter.com/MP6HLEnpZO — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) December 13, 2024

Pacers vs. 76ers

Speaking of teams that stay in the headlines, the Philadelphia 76ers host the Indiana Pacers Friday at 7 p.m. Quiet as it's kept, the Sixers have won four of their last five games and are only one and a half games out of the final spot for the NBA's Play-in Tournament.

The 10-15 Pacers are set to face off against a full starting lineup with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.

Tickets to Friday's game are reminiscent of the days of "The Process," starting at $9.

Desert Dogs vs. Wings

CBS Philadelphia is a proud partner of the Philadelphia Wings and we are excited to promote their matchup against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. The home opener starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets range from $7 to $125.

If you can't make it out to the home opener, you can watch the game against the Desert Dogs on our PHILLY 57.