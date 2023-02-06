Man convicted for 2021 Overbrook shooting: DA's office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit announced that Eugene Watson was convicted Monday for his role in the 2021 non-fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook.

Watson was arrested and charged in Sept 2021. He was later found guilty of Aggravated Assault, 6105--Possession of Firearm Prohibited and other related charges.

The Apr. 26, 2021 shooting took place on the 1100 block of Marlyn Road in Overbrook after a dispute between Watson's sister, Kasimah Watson-Davis, and her ex-partner, Harold Adams.

Watson-Davis went to pick up her 11-year-old son which she shares with Adams that afternoon. Two men wearing masks, one of whom was identified as Watson, arrived at the house while Watson-Davis was inside.

Watson-Davis and her 11 year-old son left the house, but not before the boy saw Watson standing in the driveway holding a firearm with his co-conspirator. Watson and the other masked man then entered Adams' home and shot Adams' brother in the chest, according to the District Attorney's office. The brother fired back in response.

Before fleeing the scene, either Watson or the co-conspirator threw an incendiary device into Adams' home, leading to significant damage to the property. His co-conspirator was never caught.

The District Attorney's Office said that Adams was likely the target of the assault, however, he was not home at the time.

"I commend the 11-year-old witness who bravely testified to hold Mr. Watson accountable for his actions," District Attorney Larry Krasner announced in a press conference Monday