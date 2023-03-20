Man charged in shooting outside hookah bar near Temple University

Man to be charged in shooting outside hookah lounge in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting outside of a hookah lounge Sunday near Temple University in North Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Eryk Leach-Gilliam is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Hubble Bubble Hookah Lounge, which is by Temple University's football facility, Edberg-Olson Football Complex.

Authorities claim Leach-Gilliam pulled out a gun after he was escorted from the business by a security guard. The security guard then allegedly fired multiple times at Leach-Gilliam.

The DA's office said Leach-Gilliam was struck in his body and left arm and underwent surgery. He was placed in critical condition.

Leach-Gilliam is accused of returning fire, striking three women. The guard was not shot, according to police.

The women were coming out of the hookah bar, police said.

The three women are in stable condition.

Both Leach-Gilliam's and the security guard's guns were recovered by police.

Leach-Gilliam is a licensed gun owner and had no prior criminal history, the DA's Office said.