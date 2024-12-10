Hearing in the case of Ellen Greenberg is set for Wednesday morning

Hearing on Wednesday in Ellen Greenberg's case

A hearing is set for Wednesday morning in the case of Ellen Greenberg.

She's the teacher from Manayunk who in 2011 was found stabbed to death inside the apartment she shared with her fiancé.

The manner of death was first listed as suicide then changed to homicide. A month later, it was ruled a suicide again.

Greenberg's parents and experts that they hired to investigate her death have vehemently disagreed with the suicide ruling.

Greenberg had 20 stab wounds and at least one was self-inflicted, post-mortem, according to attorneys.

Those attorneys said they'll argue before a judge Wednesday that investigators conspired to label her death a suicide in attempts to cover up a mishandled homicide investigation.