Watch CBS News
Local News

Hearing in the case of Ellen Greenberg is set for Wednesday morning

By Taleisha Newbill, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Hearing on Wednesday in Ellen Greenberg's case
Hearing on Wednesday in Ellen Greenberg's case 00:45

A hearing is set for Wednesday morning in the case of Ellen Greenberg.

She's the teacher from Manayunk who in 2011 was found stabbed to death inside the apartment she shared with her fiancé.

The manner of death was first listed as suicide then changed to homicide. A month later, it was ruled a suicide again.

Greenberg's parents and experts that they hired to investigate her death have vehemently disagreed with the suicide ruling.

Greenberg had 20 stab wounds and at least one was self-inflicted, post-mortem, according to attorneys.

Those attorneys said they'll argue before a judge Wednesday that investigators conspired to label her death a suicide in attempts to cover up a mishandled homicide investigation.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.