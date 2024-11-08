Potential announcement in Ellen Greenberg case expected Friday

Prosecutors will make an announcement Friday on the case of Ellen Greenberg, a Philadelphia educator who died in 2011 in a case her parents have long fought to be called a homicide but was instead ruled as a suicide.

Sources close to the case say the anouncement will come from the Chester County District Attorney's Office. The agency has been handling the case due to conflicts within Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania AG's office.

BREAKING— Sources close to the Ellen Greenberg case tell me there will be announcement coming today from prosecutors in Chester County. I’m waiting for further details from the DA’s Office— this as the case awaits a hearing before the PA Supreme Court.https://t.co/S9vcTzr5P3 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 8, 2024

Greenberg, 27, taught at Juniata Park Academy and lived in Manayunk with her fiancé. According to court records, Greenberg's fiancé was at the gym and returned to find the apartment door deadbolted.

After trying to reach Greenberg for over an hour, he broke down the door and saw her dead in the apartment with more than 20 stab wounds. Medical exmainer's records show she had been stabbed in the head, neck and chest.

A neuropathologist hired by the city of Philadelphia once testified Greenberg was likely not alive when at least one of the stab wounds was inflicted. Joe Podraza, an attorney working with Greenberg's parents, has said that likely means the wound was inflicted after Ellen was dead.

Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments from Greenberg's family on whether the administrators of a deceased person's estate have standing to challenge the finding on a death certificate.

Podraza has said what's on the death certificate matters, as it can impact whether someone can collect victim's compensation, receive restitution from a wrongful death lawsuit or file a criminal complaint.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office reviewed the case in 2019 and ruled the death a suicide, and in 2022, the office under then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro reaffirmed that ruling after again reviewing the case between December 2021 and January 2022.

More than 160,000 people signed a petition on Change.org asking for Greenberg's death certificate to be changed.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), by texting "HelpLine" to 62640, or by emailing helpline@nami.org.