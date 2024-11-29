Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre brings the world of Buddy the Elf to life

The Walnut Street Theatre is all decked out with holiday spirit, from candy cane pillars, a menorah and halls trimmed with garland. Even good 'ol Edwin Forrest dressed up for the festivities. And if you listen closely enough, you'll hear the pitter-patter of tap shoes upstairs. But down below is a workshop ready to unveil their newest, full-fledged production!

However, no matter how hard you look, you will not find an elf on the shelf, but you will find one of our favorite elves taking center stage. Over the last few weeks, we got full behind-the-scenes access to Elf the Musical! It is just like the movie, but with an original soundtrack and some additional new humor – perfect for our city!

Bicoastal director Glenn Casale has been waiting to bring Santa's workshop to the oldest running and operating theater in the U.S. And, he did! The stage has been transformed into the iconic snow globe. Inside you'll find Nic Rouleau playing Buddy with his self-proclaimed "Buddyisims."

It's a tricky role to play, walking the fine line of performing Buddy's mannerisms while still being relatable as a warm, human. After all, just because he was raised by elves doesn't mean he is one. Philly's very own Cat Brunner plays the role of Jovi, another sensitive character that explores all sides of emotions to bring out the initial negative side of this character, as Cat is anything but. Her presence simply lights up a room.

During rehearsal, we watched much of the show come together. The choreography is explosive. The energy emanating from these dancers is going to bring the stage to life. Like I said, there are lines solely for us in the city of Brotherly Love you won't want to miss.

We watched Finn and Joey play the dual role of Michael and learned how they play off one another. They will work together to find what Glenn is looking for and take shared notes. You will find Joey playing Michael on weekdays and Finn playing on weekends.

The production team has been working like elves themselves to transport you into the Big City. They have been collaborating nonstop to ensure the atmosphere created takes you on the journey of Buddy's story.

Just the title of Elf brings smiles to our faces. This show is about evoking emotions that only this season can bring so treat yourself and your loved ones by kicking off the season with the elf we have come to love!

Grab your tickets at walnutstreettheatre.com.