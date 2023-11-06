DA's task force to make sure Election Day runs smoothly in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The winner of the Philadelphia mayor's race will make history. In New Jersey, all of the seats in the legislature are up for grabs.

But one topic of conversation is election security.

Throughout Monday, city hall's county board of elections office saw a steady stream of people.

"I vote like I eat — early and often," Ala Hamilton-Day said.

This election cycle, Hamilton-Day is making her voice heard through a mail-in ballot.

While she's heading inside to drop hers off, her husband, Peter Bernstein, already sent his in.

"It gives me greater freedom," Bernstein said.

Mail-in ballots can no longer be returned through the mail, but voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to drop them off or put in a drop box.

"My mom and dad fought for me to vote," Patricia Jordan said. "So no matter where I've lived, I've voted."

The city's board of elections office has determined some 1,800 people are in need of a replacement ballot.

Some are said to be missing a date or signature on the declaration envelope among other issues.

Lauren Cristella is one of those voters.

"The process could not have been easier," Cristella, the president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy, said. "Everyone was so friendly. There were definitely people there but no lines and I was able to walk right in."

Cristella said Monday is the literal calm before the storm in her office.

"We're hearing the phones pick up a little bit with questions about finding your polling place. People who are just now thinking about their plan to vote," Cristella said.

When it comes to election security, 40 attorneys on the district attorney's election task force will work through polling hours to investigate election code infractions and "polling location complaints."

Ahead of Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said the task force has been in contact with the Philadelphia Police Department, the FBI, among others.

"We want voters regardless of their political persuasion to know that their votes are safe," Krasner said. "To know that there's an entire team that's available to react and react very quickly in the event there are issues."

For those heading out to the polls Tuesday, there are 700 locations across the city.

They open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Officials said all voters in line before closing will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.