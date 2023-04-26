EF-1 tornado touched down in Berks County on Saturday: NWS
WOMELSDORF, Pa. (CBS) -- Strong storms that touched down in our region Saturday actually spawned a tornado, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.
The tornado touched down around 4:18 p.m. Saturday outside Womelsdorf, Pa., a Berks County town about 20-30 minutes west of Reading.
NWS said the tornado had a path about one mile long and that there were no injuries reported.
A tornado warning was not issued, but there was a severe thunderstorm warning in Berks County at the time.
The borough said on Facebook that there were reports of damage around town.
