EF-1 tornado touched down in Berks County on Saturday: NWS

EF-1 Tornado touched down in Berks County during last weekend's severe storms, NWS says

EF-1 Tornado touched down in Berks County during last weekend's severe storms, NWS says

EF-1 Tornado touched down in Berks County during last weekend's severe storms, NWS says

WOMELSDORF, Pa. (CBS) -- Strong storms that touched down in our region Saturday actually spawned a tornado, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

The tornado touched down around 4:18 p.m. Saturday outside Womelsdorf, Pa., a Berks County town about 20-30 minutes west of Reading.

NWS said the tornado had a path about one mile long and that there were no injuries reported.

We have confirmed that an EF-1 tornado occurred in western Berks County from the thunderstorms on Saturday 4/22/23. More info can be found in the Public Information Statement here: https://t.co/kkcbnhR96t pic.twitter.com/Pkz9zZ07m6 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 25, 2023

A tornado warning was not issued, but there was a severe thunderstorm warning in Berks County at the time.

The borough said on Facebook that there were reports of damage around town.