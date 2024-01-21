1 dead, 1 injured after shooting inside convenience store in Philadelphia's Eastwick section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead and another is injured after both were shot inside of a convenience store in Philadelphia's Eastwick section on Sunday, police said.

Philadelphia police responded to a shooting inside a convenience store on the 7100 block of Elmwood Avenue at around 6:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head and several more gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Officials pronounced the man dead while inside the store just before 7 p.m.

Another 33-year-old man was also shot in the leg and arm. Officials transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was stabilized, police say.

Police say a firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time.