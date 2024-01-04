Lehigh Valley community prepares for possible snow, wintry mix this weekend

Lehigh Valley community in South Whitehall Township talk about preparing for possible snow

Lehigh Valley community in South Whitehall Township talk about preparing for possible snow

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- People in the Lehigh Valley are preparing for everything from possible snow to a wintry mix this weekend.

People have been coming in all week at Albright's Hardware & Garden Center buying snowblowers, salt, and shovels to prepare for whatever this storm system brings.

For decades, Albright's in South Whitehall Township has served as the hub for do-it-yourself projects and for winter storm essentials.

"I have three snowblowers but you need it," John Boehm said. "I have a driveway, real thick incline, you need a big one for that and a small one for the sidewalks."

It's the place everyone is coming to as they prepare for the possibility of snow this weekend.

Josh Sanders: What are you looking for?

Chad Patri: A snow shovel for my daughter for her SUV and some ice melt.

Store Manager Griffin Daly said the snow is great for business.

"We are totally prepared. We got all the ice melter," Daly said. "All the shovels. Car brushes. Everything that you need. Snow blowers are going out. More people are realizing their snowblowers don't work properly right now so they are bringing them into us."

"The first thing I encountered today though was that the snowblower had a flat tire," Boehm said.

Customer Craig Ellis said although he's preparing for snow, he's not worried.

"It shouldn't be that bad," Ellis said. "I got a Honda snow blower, which is guaranteed to throw five tons an hour."

Daly said after the last couple of quiet winters, the store is looking forward to the possibility of an increase in sales.