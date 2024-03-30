Over 1.5 million Easter flowers to pick at NJ's Dalton Farms, including tulips, daffodils

Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, NJ celebrating Easter with Tulip Festival and pick-your-own flowers

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're looking to tiptoe through the tulips, thousands of people are expected to come out to Dalton Farms for the first weekend of the annual Tulip Festival.

One million tulips and half a million daffodils are on display at the farm on Oak Grove Road - only a few minutes away from Kingsway Regional High School.

Saturday's activities include two sold-out Easter egg hunts for children, along with a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

CBS News Philadelphia

There will be five food trucks, adult beverages and a live performance by local musician Joe Grasso with lakefront views.

"Typically the tulip season is extremely short, three weeks, sometimes four. Depends on the weather," farm owner Keith Dalton said. "If it's really warm, the flowers actually last not as long. They actually like the cool, dreary days but the problem is a lot of our customers don't. They want to be out here when it's sunny."

The festival began March 25 and runs through April 14.

"Come out and see us sooner rather than later," Dalton said.

The Easter Bunny will be there Saturday and Sunday. You can get tickets on www.daltonfarms.com.

A crop of mostly red emperor tulips.

The location is also decked out with plenty of festive photo backgrounds if you want to photograph something cute for Instagram!