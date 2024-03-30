Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, NJ celebrating Easter with Tulip Festival and pick-your-own flowers Dalton Farms on Oak Grove Road in Swedesboro, New Jersey has over 1.5 million flowers growing, including plenty of tulips and daffodils. It's a sight to see and take pictures with, and weekends at the farm will also feature food trucks, adult beverages and live music. Madeleine Wright chats with owner Keith Dalton and is in awe of the rows of flowers as far as the eye can see at this Gloucester County establishment.