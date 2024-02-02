Trenton organizations give families answers, resources after lead contamination concerns

Organizations in Trenton give answers to families after concerns about lead contamination

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- For two years, the East Trenton Collaborative has been working to educate and raise awareness about lead contamination in the city but the community group's mission was kicked into high gear this week after Trenton's mayor announced above normal levels of lead were found in the soil outside the Ulysses S. Grant Intermediate School.

"Our teachers are concerned, parents are concerned for their children," said Shereyl Snider, the community organizer at East Trenton Collaborative.

Snider has designed T-shirts and printed resource cards with steps to protect your family from lead, and she's been handing them out all across the city.

"Knocking on doors, bringing people folders, and letting them know we also have billboards," she said.

The Grant School will remain open but the playground area has been closed and blocked off with fencing after the EPA said tests show the soil is contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

Tests also came back high at more than 100 properties in the neighborhood.

"The standard is 200 parts per million and the lead levels exceed in the ground soil up to 600," said Mayor Reed Gusciora.

Now, the EPA and the health department will test staff and students at the Grant School for possible exposure, and a meeting with parents has been scheduled at the school on Friday, Feb. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.

"If there are any concerns the EPA will be able to discuss the process, the remediation, and the testing of students," Gusciora said.

According to Gusciora, the East Trenton neighborhood was home to more than 150 pottery factories up until the 1920s, and lead was commonly used.

A handful of community organizations are now holding meetings to provide resources and answers for families on how to move forward.

The EPA will be available to speak with parents at the Grant School on 159 North Clinton Avenue on Friday, Feb. 9 from 4 - 6 p.m. The EPA is also hosting a community meeting for parents and community members on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grant School.

The EPA will present information on the work that has been done and the next steps.

Community members will also be able to ask questions.