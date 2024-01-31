Lead contamination concerns grow after toxins found at Trenton school playground

Growing concerns on lead contamination after toxins found on Trenton school playground

Growing concerns on lead contamination after toxins found on Trenton school playground

Growing concerns on lead contamination after toxins found on Trenton school playground

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There are growing concerns over lead contamination after the toxin was found this week on a school playground and at more than 100 properties in Trenton.

The city said it's now working with federal agencies to clean up the soil.

"It's really concerning us because it's really dangerous," Louis Reyes said.

Reyes' stepson is one of the more than 500 students in grades fourth through sixth at Ulysses S. Grant Intermediate School in Trenton.

The school will remain open but the playground has now been closed and blocked off with orange fencing after the city said above normal levels of lead were found in the grass and dirt behind the building.

"It was the first thing he said this morning like he's scared that something might happen to him with the contamination," Reyes said.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said in December his administration requested testing by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. East Trenton was the site of more than 150 pottery factories and the mayor said they left their footprint in the city's soil.

"The standard is 200 parts per million and the lead levels exceed in the ground soil up to 600," Gusciora said.

CBS News Philadelphia

The mayor told CBS News Philadelphia the EPA's results released this week also found lead contamination at more than 100 properties near the Grant School.

He said the blacktop and buildings serve as caps over the lead but the soil will be excavated over the next few months and replaced with new topsoil.

"We want this done right and we want to make sure the residents and children are protected," Gusciora said.

Doctors said children under six are the most at risk of repeated exposure to lead and parents should speak with their pediatrician.

"Most mild effects would be difficulty concentrating, changes in their behavior, sudden breathing or speech difficulties," Dr. Lea Rowson said.

The Trenton School District said it is now working with the health department to organize testing for both staff and students if families are interested.

That information is expected to be released in a couple of days.