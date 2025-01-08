East Passyunk Opera Project closes out annual "Love Notes" production with an ode to Philadelphia

East Passyunk Opera Project closes out its "Love Notes for Philly" show this weekend

The East Passyunk Opera Project's annual production benefiting Philadelphia charities will take its final bow this weekend. "Love Notes 4 Philly" mixes East Passyunk Opera Company artists and Society Hill Dance Academy performing songs celebrating community.

It's a bittersweet moment for the communities as this series was filled with fun and love.

On Wednesday morning, CBS News Philadelphia got a sneak peek at what to expect.

Katrina Thurman, East Passyunk Opera Project's general and artistic director, said tickets cost $35 and include two Top Dog Cocktails. Thurman says a new strawberry margarita flavor will be reserved for people who donate men's clothing.

The performances include artists from The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

"This series started during the COVID pandemic, and we wanted to bring series about love to our audience," Thurman said. "Our first concert was Love Notes, all about romantic love. And then we did Love Notes, Sour Notes, about toxic love. Then, we moved to self-love. And then this year, again, it's love of community. We feel that community is active rather than passive."

A portion of the proceeds from "Love Notes 4 Philly" will go toward local organizations Circle Thrift and Homies Helping Homies.

The event is Saturday and starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Society Hill Dance Academy, located at 1919 East Passyunk Ave in South Philadelphia. Tickets can be purchased online.