East Lansdowne family killed in fire, shooting memorialized in celebration of life at Penn Wood High School

By Marcella Baietto

CBS Philadelphia

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa (CBS) — The community of East Lansdowne came together to continue to mourn the five victims of a shooting and fire at the beginning of February.

"I hope that their family knows how much they're loved and supported and that they will move through this," family friend Valerie Dorsey Allen said. "I don't think you move past it, but they will move through this."

Family members embraced each other as friends and first responders filled the Penn Wood High School gymnasium to honor the Le family.

le-family-killed-in-east-lansdowne-fire-shooting-1.jpg

"Everyone is reaching out and everyone just wants to get involved because everyone loved them just as much as family," one of the victim's family members Johvon McLaughlin said.

RELATED: Hundreds pay tribute to the five victims of the East Lansdowne shooting and fire

During the celebration of life, the crowd watched as speakers and performers took to the podium.

Photos of the victims including husband and wife Xuong Le and Britni McLaughlin Le and their three children adorned the outside and inside of the school.

le-family-killed-in-east-lansdowne-fire-shooting-3.jpg

Each image, like the ones of them at Disneyland, or their family group chat, remind Britni's brother of how much he misses them.

"Our family chat, that's the hardest thing," McLaughlin said. "Because you go back to that and it's just less and less people each time. So, it's like trying to communicate is like trying to send stuff to each other; it's just less and less people. So, it's just really hard."

Police believe the family was killed by Xuong Le's brother during a shooting and fire at their home in East Lansdowne.

east-lansdowne-fire-feb-2024.jpg

READ MORE: Delco prosecutors expect to close the tragedy in East Lansdowne as more information comes to light

Two officers were also shot while responding to the emergency.

It's a tragedy that Dorsey Allen still can't wrap her head around.

"It's very hard to conceive and to grasp that this really happened," she said.

A calming room provided the community with support from counselors and social workers during the service.

"It's important to have a space where people can go and be comforted or step away from everybody else and have some time to gather their thoughts and gather themselves," Dorsey Allen said.

Family members and friends hope Sunday's service can bring a sense of closure and unity to the area.

"This is one more step toward healing, but it's going to take forever," McLaughlin said. "It's going to take a long time."

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS News Philadelphia. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 7:01 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

