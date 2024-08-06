Man follows woman into apartment building, attacks her and steals her purse: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of following a woman into an East Falls apartment building, attacking her and taking her purse last month.

Surveillance video from the 5500 Wissahickon Apartments shows the man entering the building and following the victim down a hallway. She doesn't notice him until he grabs her by the shoulders and steers her down the hallway far from the camera's view.

Police said the woman was forced into an empty room and knocked unconscious. Then, her purse was taken.

An apartment employee found her later and called medics.

The attack happened just before 5 p.m. on July 22.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with braids who was wearing a green hooded jacket, dark-colored shorts, sneakers with light-colored laces and a mask.

A camera positioned outside the building shows the man running and tossing the purse. It's not clear if he obtained any money or items inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or 215-686-3354. Tips can also be submitted at 215-686-TIPS.