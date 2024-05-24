Watch CBS News
2.9 magnitude earthquake hit near Gladstone, N.J. today

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

GLADSTONE, N.J. -- There has been another small earthquake Friday. 

The 2.9 magnitude quake was recorded near Gladstone in Somerset County. That's roughly 40 mile west of New York City. It happened early Friday morning, around 3:50 a.m., and occurred 4.3 miles below ground. 

The map below shows where the United States Geological Survey recorded reports of people having felt Friday morning's quake. The USGS has a spot on their website where people can report if they felt it

gladstone-1.jpg
Gladstone was hit with another 2.9 quake back on April 27, which caused light shaking but didn't cause any damage. It was just one of several aftershocks that have rattled the region since the most powerful earthquake to hit East Coast in 100 years struck on April 5.   

April 5 earthquake shook East Coast

That much stronger earthquake on April 5 was felt up and down the East Coast

That quake took place in Readington Township - roughly 15 miles southeast of Gladstone. 

Fortunately that quake only brought minor damage, including a gas leak near the epicenter, along with a water main break

Dozens of aftershocks were recorded over the following weeks. 

While earthquakes are rare in the New York-New Jersey area, there are several small fault lines under Manhattan and a major fault in New Jersey, called the Ramapo Fault.   

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 9:49 AM EDT

