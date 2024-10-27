Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer team to victory over Bengals at watch party at Lincoln Financial Field

Eagles fans were buzzing with excitement Sunday after seeing the team win their fifth game of the season. Dozens of fans showed up to the watch party at Lincoln Financial Field to cheer them on and the energy was infectious.

"Always watch Eagles games. Good or bad games, we're there. We root them on. Love the Eagles," said Kim Quirk.

"If wasn't here, I would be on the couch or in somebody else's basement watching the game hollering and cussing. It's a good time right here," said Troy Johnson, who calls himself a lifelong fan.

"Pretty cool. You get a big play or you get a bad play. People kinda let their emotions show and really spell it out for you. It's one of those," said Brendan Mandarack.

But the loudest cheers came once Eagles legendary safety Brian Dawkins walked through the doors. He was watching the game with fans and took time to take pictures. Johnson also showed CBS News Philadelphia his jersey Dawkins signed a year ago.

"B. Dawk is an inspiration in Philly. Philly love him. No matter where he go, wherever -- he is always going to be Philly," Johnson said.

And for Dawkins, the feelings are mutual.

"There's a true bond that I was blessed to have with one of the toughest cities in America, right, and I don't take those things for granted," the retired Eagle said.

The Eagles faithful aren't taking the victory for granted either. Still, they can't help but be excited for the rest of the season.

"I'm optimistic. I have a good feeling about the playoffs. I think we can make a run," said Nathan Weingram

"They have their ups and downs. A game is a game. See them in the playoffs [and] hopefully they make the Super Bowl," Sabrina Isom said.

"I'm there either way. I'm an Eagles fan through and through," Quirk said. "Whether they are good, bad or ugly, you name it."