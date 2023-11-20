Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs Week 11: Best bets, odds, predictions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off Monday night in a Super Bowl rematch months after Andy Reid edged out his former squad to win his second Lombardi Trophy.

Both teams enter the game following the bye week and sit at the top of their divisions.

If things continue to go in a positive direction for the Eagles (8-1) and Chiefs (7-2), could we see them square off again in February -- who knows?

In the meantime, here are my favorite bets for Monday night's clash at Arrowhead:

Eagles (+2.5, +128) vs. Chiefs (-2.5, -152)

Over/under: 45.5

Odds: FanDuel Sportsbook

Nov. 20 at 8:15 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

DeVonta Smith's receiving yards

In Smith's third year in Philly, he hasn't posted the numbers he did during his sophomore season, but that could be on the way during this tough stretch beginning with the Chiefs.

With Dallas Goedert out for Monday night and fellow wideout A.J. Brown likely to get some extra attention, Smith should have a larger target share, especially with the lack of weapons behind him.

In the five games without Goedert last season, Smith averaged five catches, 8.4 targets, 84 yards and 0.4 touchdowns per game.

The Chiefs have one of the best passing defenses in the league, but I'm more than comfortable to take Smith's over in receiving yards at 57.5 (-114).

Odds: FanDuel

D'Andre Swift's rushing yards

After not getting really any touches in the season-opener, Swift took over the lead role in the Eagles' running back room with some electric performances.

The running game hasn't been the same over the past month, but the Chiefs game presents an opportunity for the Eagles to get it back on track.

The Eagles will get starting right guard Cam Jurgens back Monday night after a stint on injured reserve. Plus, the Chiefs are allowing 4.6 yards per carry to running backs this season and allow 112.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks in the middle of the league.

I'm taking Swift's rushing over at 58.5 (-114) in a get-right game for Philadelphia's rushing attack.

Odds: FanDuel

SGP +1049 with profit boost

Jalen Hurts TD

Swift 50 rushing yards

Smith 50 receiving yards

Travis Kelce 70 receiving yards

Odds: FanDuel

Prediction

Eagles 27, Chiefs 24