Set those alarms! Single-game Eagles tickets on sale Tuesday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans will be anxiously waiting by their keyboards Tuesday.  Single-game home tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster to any of the Eagles 10 home games at Lincoln Financial Field.

There is a limit of 4 tickets per household.

Tickets to the Eagles public training camp practice on August 6 also go on sale Tuesday.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 5:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

