Set those alarms! Single-game Eagles tickets on sale Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans will be anxiously waiting by their keyboards Tuesday. Single-game home tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster to any of the Eagles 10 home games at Lincoln Financial Field.

There is a limit of 4 tickets per household.

Tickets to the Eagles public training camp practice on August 6 also go on sale Tuesday.