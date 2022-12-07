Here's how the Eagles could clinch a playoff spot in Week 14

A.J. Brown talks win over his former team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles almost clinched a playoff berth last weekend. They beat the Titans, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders tied, but they didn't get help from other teams.

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers both got wins when the Eagles needed them to lose.

But don't worry, the Eagles officially clinching a playoff berth this weekend is much easier.

There are two scenarios on how the Eagles could clinch this weekend.

The first scenario includes the Eagles just taking care of business in Week 14. If Philadelphia beats the Giants, they're officially in the playoffs. If the Eagles and Giants tie, the Birds will also clinch a playoff berth.

The Eagles are currently seven points favorites on the road against the Giants.

But, if the Eagles lose to the Giants on Sunday, they can still clinch a spot in the postseason.

If the Seahawks lose to the Carolina Panthers and the 49ers lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles will earn a spot in the playoffs.

The Seahawks and 49ers are both favored by 3.5 points at home against the Panthers and Buccaneers, respectively.

All odds are courtesy of Caesar's Sportsbook.