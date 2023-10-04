Watch CBS News
Sports

Eagles' Nick Sirianni speaks as team readies for Week 5 at Los Angeles Rams

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles are headed out to Los Angeles to take on the Rams Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Birds held off the Washington Commanders in overtime and then got a game-winning 54-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to stay undefeated at Lincoln Financial Field last Sunday.

Nick Sirianni is speaking in a news conference at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. We might hear more on plans for the upcoming game against the Rams at SoFi stadium among the topics he addresses with media.

The Birds also signed a cornerback, Bradley Roby, to the practice squad on Wednesday.

You can watch this news conference in the player above.

Jalen Hurts is expected to speak at 4:10 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 11:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.