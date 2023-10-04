Eagles' Nick Sirianni speaks as team readies for Week 5 at Los Angeles Rams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles are headed out to Los Angeles to take on the Rams Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Birds held off the Washington Commanders in overtime and then got a game-winning 54-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to stay undefeated at Lincoln Financial Field last Sunday.

Nick Sirianni is speaking in a news conference at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. We might hear more on plans for the upcoming game against the Rams at SoFi stadium among the topics he addresses with media.

The Birds also signed a cornerback, Bradley Roby, to the practice squad on Wednesday.

You can watch this news conference in the player above.

Jalen Hurts is expected to speak at 4:10 p.m.