Lincoln Financial Field ranked 5th most expensive stadium in NFL: Pickswise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This probably won't come as a huge surprise to Philadelphia Eagles fans, but taking your family to a game at Lincoln Financial Field is super expensive. In fact, it's one of the least affordable stadiums in the entire NFL.

According to a new study from Pickswise, the Linc ranks fifth most expensive.

The only more expensive stadiums are the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers -- who lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last season -- and the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the most expensive stadium in the league.

Pickswise broke down the cost of four face-value tickets, four hot dogs, two sodas, two beers, two souvenirs and parking.

Add all of that up and it will run a family of four about $668 to catch a Birds game, and remember that's with face-value tickets, which are nearly impossible to get.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals have the most affordable stadium in the NFL, Pickswise said.