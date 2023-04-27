Eagles' Jason Kelce reveals his ideal "last meal" on YouTube show

What would your last meal be? Eagles center Jason Kelce shared more about his favorite foods on the YouTube show "Last Meals" on the channel Mythical Kitchen.

If you want to hear Kelce chowing down on everything from Mike's Barbecue in South Philadelphia to Kabanosy sausage from Swiacki Meats in Port Richmond and a Dalessandro's cheesesteak, make sure to watch the highlights on that Instagram Reel below or catch the full video on Youtube.

He also ate Mama Kelce's dinner rolls and Stock's pound cake.

The Dalessandro's steak was shipped out at the last minute with dry ice to keep it fresh.

"Man, it's the one that my wife likes the most...I am a big wife guy," Kelce said. "My initial favorite was probably Tony Luke's, they just changed their name, down in South Philly, that was the one that I had, had the most. And also Jim's on South Street."

Kelce says that changed when he moved out to Delaware County.

"I feel like if you're Delaware County, you're all about Dalessandro's," he said.

Kelce said he used to get American cheese but recently tried Cheez Whiz after initially being grossed out by it.

"The Whiz is not bad," Kelce said.

He got a "Go Birds" from the host, Josh, who admitted he's a huge Eagles fan.

Josh also shouted out Kelce's iconic speech on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots 41-33.

Kelce, as we'll never forget, gave that speech while dressed in a multicolored Mummers outfit that he got from the Avalon String Band.