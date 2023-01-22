Eagles fans excited for NFC Championship Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- South Philly was rocking Saturday night. The Eagles are now looking ahead to next weekend's NFC Championship Game.

After that, would be a trip to Arizona for the Super Bowl - and not just as spectators.

The party at the Linc started Saturday morning with hours of tailgating. Bird fans swagged out in Eagles gear.

But the real magic went down inside the Linc. The Eagles walked away with an easy 38 to 7 win over the New York Giants.

The fans coming out of the game did not hold back their excitement and future predictions.

"They are who they are. They held back a little bit the last two weeks, they just brought it tonight. The team is ready," Todd Cliggett said.

"I'm so pumped, so happy," Isaac Rockower said. "Easy win, Jalen Hurts, he came, he saw, he conquered. Eagles by a thousand next week. We want the Cowboys."

Next Sunday, the Eagles will either take on the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys.