Eagles fan group in Brazil excited for season opener: "Something still unimaginable"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are set to take on the Packers Friday night, marking the first time the NFL has played a game in South America. While many fans are traveling to Brazil for the game, we do know the Birds fans are far and wide.

"I went to American high school here and start learning more about football, and we had this amazing run in 2004 with Donovan McNabb, and that got my heart and since then – I'm an Eagles fan," Renan Oliveira said.

He's a Birds fan born and raised in São Paulo, and one of the people behind the fan group "Eagles Brasil."

"So for friends that are coming, for friends that are watching at home, we just wanted to make them feel welcome," Oliveira said.

The Eagles backers group is hosting a slew of events, including one alongside the team Thursday night.

"We are very passionate about soccer, so you can expect the same thing when people are at the stadium, cheering for the NFL," Oliveira said.

"Eagles Brasil," which is 5,000 strong, will certainly be a part of it.

"I gotta be honest that I cannot put into words easily, not even in Portuguese, not even English, because it is something still unimaginable," Oliveira said when asked how he will feel walking into the stadium for the game.

Unimaginable for now, but it is a moment Oliveira cannot wait to share with Eagles nation.