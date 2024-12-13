Philadelphia sports bar takes the phrase "house divided" to another level between Eagles and Steelers fans

The Eagles are looking to continue their nine-game winning streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. There's a sports bar in Philadelphia where fans from both teams will be under one roof.

At O'Neals Irish Pub in Queen Village, the first floor is dedicated to the Birds and is known as the Eagles nest. The second floor is called Steelers Alley with a giant banner reading "You're in Steelers Country."

"It's going to be a very interesting game," O'Neals Irish Pub managing partner Greg "Spoonie" Rand said. "If the Steelers are doing well, you hear yelling up here. If the Eagles are doing well, you'll hear them yelling downstairs. So it'll be, it'll be pretty exciting."

As far as how O'Neals became a haven for Steelers fans, Rand said it all started in 2008 when a Steelers fan asked for a place to cheer on his team. Rand said he agreed to provide it. Then the Steelers won the Super Bowl in 2009. Rand has been riding that wave ever since.

"I made sure that Steelers Alley was open every single Steelers game," Rand said. "They come 50 strong every time."

Steelers fan Ashley Einersen from Gibsonia, Allegheny County, said she looks forward to watching the game at Lincoln Financial Field and stopping at O'Neals on the way.

"We are driving to Philadelphia tonight, and we're staying where the Steelers players are staying, and then we are going to O'Neals because I hear that it's the best Steeler bar in Philadelphia," Einersen said.

Einersen said she thinks the Steelers will win. Eagles fans disagree.

"Seeing the Steelers haven't done well recently, when the Steelers [fans] come downstairs, the Eagles fans are heckling them as they come down the stairs. It's kind of like the walk of shame when the Steelers lose," Rand said.

With two powerhouse Pennsylvania teams in one stadium, fans say they're confident it will be a great game.