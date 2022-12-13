Eagles "A Philly Special Christmas" album on sale 1 more time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Christmas album recorded by Eagles players, "A Philly Special Christmas," is turning out to be one of the hottest records this holiday season.

Demand for the Christmas album featuring Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata is through the roof. Last week, the vinyl versions of the album sold out in less than two minutes.

Now the album's organizers say they're going to release one more batch online, starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

The only catch is the albums won't be delivered until February.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the Children's Crisis Treatment Center, a non-profit that provides behavioral health services to children.

The Eagles holiday album is available for purchase at phillyspecialchristmas.com.

You can also stream the album starting next Friday.