Snag a signed copy of Eagles' "A Philly Special Christmas"

How to get signed copies of Eagles' "A Philly Special Christmas"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Members of the Eagles offensive line are bringing joy to fans on and off the field this holiday season with a Christmas album.

Starting this weekend, a limited amount of *signed* copies of "A Philly Special Christmas" will be available at Eagles Pro Shop locations.

If you're not familiar with the album, it features Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata giving their best on some Christmas classics. They've already released two singles so far.

The full album will be released on December 23rd.

Where can you find the Eagles Pro Shop?

There are 3 Eagles Pro Shop locations.