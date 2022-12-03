Watch CBS News
Sports

Snag a signed copy of Eagles' "A Philly Special Christmas"

/ CBS Philadelphia

How to get signed copies of Eagles' "A Philly Special Christmas"
How to get signed copies of Eagles' "A Philly Special Christmas" 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Members of the Eagles offensive line are bringing joy to fans on and off the field this holiday season with a Christmas album.

Starting this weekend, a limited amount of *signed* copies of "A Philly Special Christmas" will be available at Eagles Pro Shop locations.

If you're not familiar with the album, it features Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata giving their best on some Christmas classics. They've already released two singles so far.

The full album will be released on December 23rd.

Where can you find the Eagles Pro Shop?

There are 3 Eagles Pro Shop locations.

  • Lincoln Financial Field - - HeadHouse Plaza

    One Lincoln Financial Field Way
    Philadelphia, PA 19148

  • Rockvale - Lancaster
    35 South Willowdale Drive, Suite 1713
    Lancaster, PA 17602  

  • Market Place at Garden State Park
    2000 Route #70 West
    Suite E Building E
    Cherry Hill, NJ 08002  

First published on December 3, 2022 / 6:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.