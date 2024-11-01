12-hour Dungeons and Dragons livestream is raising money for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Get ready for 12 hours of rolling dice, chugging health potions and slaying monsters. This weekend tabletop gamers will play "Dungeons and Dragons" and other tabletop games that will be livestreamed and accepting donations, all for a good cause.

"Tabletop for CHOP" is taking fundraising to the next level. The event, set for this Sunday, Nov. 3, is collecting donations to the Extra Life charity that will benefit Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Donors who tune into the livestreamed D&D games can pay to mess with, or help, the players.

For example, for a donation of just $2, you can make the Dungeon Master (the person running the D&D game) wear a fake mustache, lei or party hat. You can give a player a large health potion for $50. If you've got big bucks, chipping in $500 will let you take over as dungeon master for 30 seconds.

There are also special additions to the game if donation milestones are reached. For example, once $3,250 is raised, the dungeon master will take a pie to the face on the livestream.

The tabletop games will all be hosted at The Days of Knights game store in Newark, Delaware. The Vanguard Guild, a group of DMs and players, is running the D&D games.

So far, the group has raised $5,000.

"The concept of our story is that we are a Guild of Heroes and we defend the world against all its threats," organizer Shawn Kitchin said. "We thought it would be a great idea to have a charitable component we talked to the guild members and CHOP seemed to be a perfect fit for what we do."

Kitchin came up with the idea for this fundraiser months ago. Since the response has been going so well he's now increased the goal to $10,000.

You can watch the stream from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Vanguard's Twitch channel, VanguardGuildDnD.

Head over to the donation page on ExtraLife.org if you want to contribute. Extra Life is a charitable nonprofit arm of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which has a four-star rating on Charity Navigator.