Reading woman's ex-boyfriend charged with abducting 13-year-old daughter, authorities say

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- It was Wednesday afternoon when everyone's phone began blasting with an Amber Alert for a missing girl in Reading. She was later found more than 120 miles away in Brooklyn.

Thursday, CBS3 learned her mother's ex-boyfriend abducted her.

Police say surveillance video showed the teen being abducted at 2 a.m. on Wednesday inside of her residence in the Glenside Homes on South Court.

Thursday, they charged her mother's ex-boyfriend, Duane Taylor with the crime. He's facing charges including kidnapping a minor and false imprisonment.

Taylor remains jailed in Brooklyn as police say the NYPD and the FBI continue to assist them in the ongoing investigation.

Police would not elaborate on Taylor's motive for kidnapping the teen but did say that he is the only suspect involved.

Officials issued an Amber Alert at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday but the girl wasn't seen until later that evening in New York.

"A short time later our investigators were advised the victim approached an individual in 900 block of Liberty Avenue in Brooklyn and asked her for help and told her she had been kidnapped," Richard Tornielli, Reading chief of police, said. "At that time, that individual was identified, positively identified, as the victim in this case and was transported to an area hospital just for observation, and was later reunited with her mother."

