Driver rescued after fallen tree took down wires, landed on vehicle

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Emergency crews responded to a scene where a fallen tree took down some wires and landed on a van in Lower Merion Township just before 6 p.m.

Police said it happened on Lafayette Road near Conshohocken State Road. The person driving the van needed to be rescued.

Lower Merion Township Police Department is investigating whether or not weather conditions may have been a factor. There are no injuries reported at this time.