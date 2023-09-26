Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania

Driver rescued after fallen tree took down wires, landed on vehicle

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Emergency crews responded to a scene where a fallen tree took down some wires and landed on a van in Lower Merion Township just before 6 p.m. 

Police said it happened on Lafayette Road near Conshohocken State Road. The person driving the van needed to be rescued.

Lower Merion Township Police Department is investigating whether or not weather conditions may have been a factor. There are no injuries reported at this time. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

September 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

