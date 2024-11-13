Driver, car in deadly hit-and-run of woman in wheelchair on City Avenue located

Driver wanted in hit-and-run in Montgomery County that left woman dead, police say

The driver wanted in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a woman in a wheelchair along City Avenue earlier this week has been located.

Lower Merion Police said they found the vehicle and located the driver on Wednesday. The driver, who police have not identified, is cooperating with officers.

The deadly hit-and-run happened at City Avenue and Conshohocken State Road in Bala Cynwyd, shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

Police said a dark-colored Toyota Camry was heading southbound on City Avenue when it struck the woman.

CBS News Philadelphia/Lower Merion Police

After the crash, the driver fled the scene and was captured on surveillance video pulling into a parking lot and inspecting his car, according to police.

"When he hit the woman, he should have stopped," Brian Chambers, who does maintenance for an apartment complex nearby, said.

The victim, a 61-year-old woman in a wheelchair, was taken to Lankenau Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

People in the area say speeding is a problem on City Avenue.

"I work here. So I see this traffic flying," Chambers said, adding he doesn't believe the road is safe. "Like that car just went by? Speed racing lane, that's what it is."

This incident remains under investigation by the Lower Merion Police Department. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 610-649-1000 and request to speak to someone in the Traffic Safety Unit.