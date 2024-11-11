Fatal hit-and-run closes City Avenue between Conshohocken Avenue and Golf Road

A fatal hit-and-run crash has closed a stretch of City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd Monday morning.

According to Lower Merion Police, a woman was struck and killed at City Avenue/US 1 and Conshohocken Avenue by a driver in a dark-colored vehicle.

City Avenue is closed between Conshohocken Ave. and Golf Road as police investigate.

@CBSPhiladelphia has confirmed this is a fatal hit-and-run #trafficcrash on City Ave. near Conshohocken St. Rd. Alternates: Montgomery Ave., St. Asaph’s Rd., and Wynnfield Ave. #traffic https://t.co/zQic8cbzzF — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) November 11, 2024

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes in the area, including Montgomery Avenue, St. Asaphs Road and Wynnefield Avenue.

