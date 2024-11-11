Fatal hit-and-run closes City Avenue between Conshohocken Avenue and Golf Road
A fatal hit-and-run crash has closed a stretch of City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd Monday morning.
According to Lower Merion Police, a woman was struck and killed at City Avenue/US 1 and Conshohocken Avenue by a driver in a dark-colored vehicle.
City Avenue is closed between Conshohocken Ave. and Golf Road as police investigate.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes in the area, including Montgomery Avenue, St. Asaphs Road and Wynnefield Avenue.
This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.