Drexel University senior captures women's basketball season in unique way as team heads to NCAA Tournament

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - No doubt, the Drexel University women's basketball team's run to this year's March Madness is already worthy of a Cinderella story.

The team punched their way into the madness by beating the No. 1 seed Stony Brook University in the Coastal Athletic Association championship last weekend.

Now, they will face a powerhouse in No. 1 seed University of Texas this Friday.

On Wednesday, fans cheered as the team prepared to travel to Austin, Texas, for the matchup.

One of those fans was Drexel senior Alexis Tibbs, who showed her Dragon pride with a piece of chalk art capturing the team's season.

"Their theme song was 'Life is a Highway,' so I tried to capture the Dragon spiraling around on the highway on their journey," Tibbs said.

Drexel senior Alexis Tibbs showed her Dragons pride with chalk to capture the women's season in a unique way.

The Dragons are the only team representing Philadelphia in this year's tourney.

"It's just an example of the passion our Drexel community has for our program. I came out and was totally surprised to see this," Drexel head coach Amy Mallon said.

Players appreciated the chalk art.

"This being the only one out of Philly going to March Madness, so we're definitely going to represent all the other colleges and Philadelphia as well," junior guard Amaris Baker said.

Whether or not the Dragons slay the Longhorns, Tibbs and fans are proud of the team.

"Win or lose, as long as they just do their best, we're all going to be proud of them, we're going to be grateful and happy," Tibbs said.