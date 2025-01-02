DreamWorld Bakes, a Black woman-led micro bakery, opens 1st brick-and-mortar in Philadelphia

DreamWorld Bakes is bringing its signature sweetness to a new level with the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location in East Kensington.

On Jan. 2, 2025, the Black woman-led bakery officially opened its doors at 2400 Coral St., transforming the dream of founder Ashley Huston into a permanent reality.

"Opening a bakery has always been my dream," Huston said. "DreamWorld Bakes is my love letter to Philly and proof that with enough hard work and a sprinkle of magic, anything is possible."

The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony with oversized scissors, followed by a sweet treat for the first 100 visitors: complimentary Baby Spice cake nites. DreamWorld Bakes has come a long way since its humble beginnings.

What started as a pandemic side hustle in Huston's home kitchen quickly became one of Philly's most beloved and talked-about bakeries.

"This bakery is the culmination of so much hard work, love and a little bit of magic," said Huston, recently crowned Philadelphia Magazine's 2024 Best of Philly baker. "I want DreamWorld Bakes to be a space where everyone can feel a spark of joy and wonder and of course, enjoy some incredible treats."

Huston is a self-taught baker, community champion and the creative genius behind Patti LaBelle's showstopping 80th birthday cake.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"We decided on making a lemon marmalade cake and had a little bit of mixed berry in there and vanilla buttercream," Huston said.

With her unique creations and dedication to using local, fresh ingredients, Huston has cultivated a brand that has captivated sweet-tooth enthusiasts across the city — and now, she's ready to welcome everyone to a permanent home.

One of the first customers to arrive at the opening was Christina Morales, who drove from Bucks County to show her support.

"I always love to support small businesses, and to be able here in their bakery is amazing," Morales said.

DreamWorld Bakes has also been a place of growth for those working alongside Huston. Willow Eagono, a baker at DreamWorld, shared her appreciation for the mentorship she's received from Huston.

"Ashley is the first person that taught me anything about baking," Eagono said. "To be able to learn from her and now be in a space where she's doing everything feels really exciting."

With DreamWorld Bakes now officially open, Philadelphia has gained a new haven for those craving joy, creativity, and, of course, some of the best desserts in the city. Whether it's for a celebration, a casual hangout, or a quiet moment of sweetness, DreamWorld Bakes is here to make life a little more delicious.