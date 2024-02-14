"Douglass Day" at New Jersey's Rowan University helps students learn, preserve Black history

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Frederick Douglass was an abolitionist, author and public speaker who became one of the most influential African American figures of the 19th century.

But if you wanted to learn more about him, you would quickly find out it isn't always that easy, which is why Rowan University held what's called a "transcribe-a-thon" to give people more access to his history.

Students at the university were part of an effort called Douglass Day. They helped transcribe letters written to Douglass.

Rowan University student Emily Schmidt was one of nearly 100 students who attended the event.

"Today is really important," she said. "As time goes on, you have people who might forget the influence that somebody had."

These letters can be found in the Library of Congress, but Rowan University professor Jessica Mack says without a transcription, they're incredibly hard to find. It makes the work of the students extremely important, she said.

"[The documents are] not searchable. It's not discoverable. Once we add these transcriptions, it will make these documents easier to find," Mack said.

The students' transcriptions of the documents will allow for historians, researchers and the general public to learn more about not only Douglass but other historical Black figures as well.

Yasmeen Jean Baptiste helped transcribe the letters while learning more about Douglass.

She says the day was not just about him, but about the importance of giving more people access to Black history.

"It's important to preserve Black history because you don't want a repeat of the past," she said.

Douglass Day was a part of a national effort where students at more than 100 universities.

