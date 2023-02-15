Great-great grandson spreads Frederick Douglass' message to Philadelphia kids

Great great grandson of Frederick Douglass want to continue the legacy of highlighting literacy and

Great great grandson of Frederick Douglass want to continue the legacy of highlighting literacy and

Great great grandson of Frederick Douglass want to continue the legacy of highlighting literacy and

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Black History Month continues, the descendant of an extraordinary abolitionist leader paid a visit to the Delaware Valley. The great-great-grandson of Frederick Douglass came to spread the message about the importance of literacy and education.

With music, 19th-century museum artifacts on display and re-enactors from the United States Colored Troops, this school field trip to the Lovett Memorial Library is one these John S. Jenks Academy Students will likely never forget, especially after hearing from guest speaker Kevin Douglass Greene.

Greene is the great-great-grandson of legendary 19th-century abolitionist and formerly enslaved Frederick Douglass.

Kevin Douglass Greene, the great, great grandson of legendary 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass, is in Philadelphia to teach kids about the importance of literacy and education. Douglass used words to fight for black people’s freedom and rights. #blackhistorymonth pic.twitter.com/anpgINSMQc — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 15, 2023

"He formulated a plan to learn how to read and write with the little, very little bit of teaching that he had," Greene said. "'Cause teaching a slave how to read and write was against the law."

The author of three autobiographies, Douglass used words to fight for Black people's freedom and rights.

Greene is honoring that legacy by teaching young people how reading strengthens minds and unlocks a deeper understanding of the world, a message that resonated with the kids.

"It inspired me a little bit because I'm learning a lot about how my culture was before I was even born," Stephanie Gravley, an eighth grader, said. "Then I get to meet someone who was actually related to some famous person like that and it's actually pretty cool."

The students asked some interesting questions during the Q&A, like whether Greene inherited anything from Douglass and how he feels about carrying on his legacy.

Greene replied he may have inherited Douglass' looks and he's proud to be a descendant."

"How I express that is based on the things that I can do," Greene said. "I can do it better than I can say it."

The nonprofit group Hands Across Philadelphia is sponsoring Greene's visit for Douglass Week PHL, an event series that promotes the legacy of Frederick Douglass.

"It's a pleasure and honor that Kevin gives us his time," Hands Across Philadelphia President Nicole Ross said. "He's following in his great, great grandfather's footsteps by working with the Veterans Administration in his hometown that he's currently in."

A resident of Tennessee, Greene says he's planning to continue traveling the country and spreading the message that knowledge is power.