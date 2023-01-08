Watch CBS News
Double shooting in Camden leaves one man dead: Police

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – One man was shot and killed, another one was injured in a double shooting in Camden Saturday evening, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue.

Police were alerted by one of Camden's ShotSpotter, they say.

Authorities say they found 31-year-old Eric Cecilia of Leesburg and a 20-year-old man of Camden City suffering from gunshot wounds at the location.

Both men were transported to Cooper University Medical Center. Cecilia was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m. 

The 20-year-old man is currently in stable condition, police say. 

Police are anyone with information to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at (856) 580-2223 and Camden County Police Department Detective Matthew Dunlop at (609) 519-7344. 

You can also submit information anonymously.

