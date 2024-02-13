Dorney Park jobs: Week-long event aims to hire 2,000 seasonal workers for 2024

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It may be hard to think ahead to summer with winter weather in the area, but that's exactly what Dorney Park is doing. The amusement park in Allentown needs to fill about 2,000 jobs for the upcoming season.

So it's going to hold a week-long hiring blitz starting Saturday, Feb. 17 through Feb. 24.

Seasonal positions include ride operators, lifeguards and security. Some positions start at $20 an hour.

"Our associates play an instrumental role in delivering our commitment to creating memorable experiences for all of our guests. We are proud to offer competitive wages, amazing perks, and unique benefits as one of many ways to do that," Jessica Naderman, Dorney Park vice president and general manager, said. "In particular, a seasonal job at our park can offer so much more. You can gain valuable experience, develop marketable skills for the future, and make lasting friends from near and far in a fun and inclusive environment while being part of something truly special. Our park offers a job that's fun for everyone, with a variety of shifts to meet the needs of those interested in full-time, part-time, seasonal and occasional work hours."

Interviews will be held in person and virtually.

The in-person hiring blitz will be at the park's Human Resources, Associate Services Center at 3700 Dorney Park Rd. off of Haines Mill Road.