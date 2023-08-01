Watch CBS News
Doritos sold in Pennsylvania recalled over allergen concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Thousands of bags of Doritos sold in Pennsylvania have been recalled over allergen concerns. 

About 7,000 bags of Doritos may contain undeclared soy or wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips, which means those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy could get sick. 

The products were only distributed at retail stores and other outlets like vending machines in Pennsylvania.

Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling the 1 oz. and 14.5 oz. bags, both of which have a guaranteed fresh date of Sept. 26 and specific manufacturing codes and time stamps posted on the FDA's website

No allergic reactions have been reported. 

