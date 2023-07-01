Watch CBS News
Local News

Donald Trump visits Pat's Steaks while in Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Donald Trump buys cheesesteaks from Pat's Steaks in Philadelphia visit
Donald Trump buys cheesesteaks from Pat's Steaks in Philadelphia visit 00:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump showed up in South Philadelphia Friday and grabbed a cheesesteak at Pat's King of Steaks.

Trump was in town for the Moms for Liberty Summit in Center City, attended by other Republican presidential hopefuls including Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who was set to speak Saturday.

Protesters have been outside the summit for the past few days.

After wrapping up at the summit, Trump pulled up to Pat's. According to CNN, he was ordering at the window with Walt Nauta, a longtime employee indicted alongside Trump in the special counsel investigation over allegedly mishandling classified documents.

We're told Trump ordered the cheesesteak "whiz wit" - with Cheez Whiz and fried onions.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump visited Pat's rival Geno's Steaks.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 12:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.