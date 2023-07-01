Donald Trump visits Pat's Steaks while in Philadelphia

Donald Trump buys cheesesteaks from Pat's Steaks in Philadelphia visit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump showed up in South Philadelphia Friday and grabbed a cheesesteak at Pat's King of Steaks.

Trump was in town for the Moms for Liberty Summit in Center City, attended by other Republican presidential hopefuls including Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who was set to speak Saturday.

Protesters have been outside the summit for the past few days.

After wrapping up at the summit, Trump pulled up to Pat's. According to CNN, he was ordering at the window with Walt Nauta, a longtime employee indicted alongside Trump in the special counsel investigation over allegedly mishandling classified documents.

We're told Trump ordered the cheesesteak "whiz wit" - with Cheez Whiz and fried onions.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump visited Pat's rival Geno's Steaks.