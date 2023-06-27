Watch CBS News
Walt Nauta, Trump aide indicted with him, has arraignment rescheduled

By Robert Legare

/ CBS News

Trump aide Walt Nauta to be arraigned
Trump aide Walt Nauta to be arraigned in Miami in documents case 04:12

Washington — The arraignment for a longtime employee of former President Donald Trump at the center of the special counsel's investigation into the alleged illegal retention of classified documents has been rescheduled after his flight was canceled due to severe weather. 

The arraignment is now scheduled for July 6 after Nauta's travels were disrupted by storms and he failed to secure local counsel to represent him in the matter.  

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

First published on June 27, 2023 / 10:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

