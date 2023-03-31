Political, legal experts discuss indictment of former President Donald Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Manhattan grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump Thursday night. He's the first ex-president in United States history to be charged with a crime.

The specific charge or charges have not yet been made public and the indictment under seal.

The Manhattan District Attorney Office says more guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.

The investigation is related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"Which is potentially a violation of federal campaign laws if he was trying to keep her quiet in order to influence the election. In addition, he may be charged with violating New York law for listing that payment as a legal business expense," John Kincaid, an expert of government and law at Lafayette College, said.

"When the candidates spend money, they are supposed to be unbelievably careful because that's like a public trust those funds," Shauna Shames, an associate professor of political science at Rutgers University Camden, said. "Those funds are for the operation of our democracy."

This marks the first time in U.S. history that criminal charges have been brought against a former president.

"So he'll presumably have to travel to New York and go through the fingerprinting and photo and all those things that usually accompany an indictment," Kincaid said.

But can Trump run for re-election and become president?

"It is important to keep in mind the Constitution has three qualifications to be president. You have to be 35, natural born citizen and 14 years resident of the U.S. prior to service. No other qualifications are needed so the people who are sovereign, they can vote for whoever they want to sit in the White House," Kincaid said. "Even if he is convicted, even if he is serving time in prison, the voters can still elect him if they choose to do so."

This indictment is sealed and is expected to be made public in the coming days.