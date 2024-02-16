Trump announces he will be at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia this Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump announced on social media Friday that he will be attending Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. Trump announced on his Truth Social account that he will be there at 3 p.m.

This comes after a judge has ordered the former president to pay $354 million in a New York civil fraud case.

Trump said he vows to appeal the ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron. CBS News said the judge handed down his judgment in a 92-page decision. Friday's ruling is one of the largest corporate sanctions in New York history.

According to CBS News, the decision also bars them from seeking loans from financial institutions in New York for a period of three years and includes a three-year ban on Trump serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation.

CBS News said the judge's decision also blocks Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, and Jeffrey McConney, former corporate controller, from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in the state for three years, and permanently bans them from serving in the "financial control function" of any New York corporation.

"The evidence is overwhelming that Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney cannot be entrusted with controlling the finances of any business," Engoron's order states, reported by CBS News.

Sneaker Con is on Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center where more than 300 hundred vendors will be selling sneakers and streetwear.

Sneaker Con starts at noon and goes until 7 p.m. Tickets to the convention start at $30.