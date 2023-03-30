Watch CBS News
No threats in Philadelphia following Trump indictment: sources

By Joe Holden, CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Trump indicted in Manhattan; first ex-president to be charged with a crime
Trump indicted in Manhattan; first ex-president to be charged with a crime 00:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's no intel on any threats in Philadelphia following the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a New York grand jury, police sources told CBS Philadelphia Thursday night. 

The indictment is related to a "hush money" payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Philadelphia police sources say there will be no significant change in their personnel in light of the indictment vote in Manhattan.

Officers may be requested to bring bikes to work, but for now, that's only about the escalation. 

Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. His attorney Susan Necheles confirmed the indictment. No other details have been released yet. 

The specific charge or charges have not yet been made public, and one Trump attorney told CBS News his legal team is "still waiting to learn" details of the indictment.

The case stems from a payment made just days before Trump was elected president in 2016. His former attorney, Michael Cohen, arranged a $130,000 wire transfer to Daniels to buy her silence about an alleged affair.

Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels, and vehemently denied wrongdoing in this case. Trump has accused Bragg of conducting a "political witch hunt." On March 13, with the grand jury nearing its indictment, Trump's attorney Joseph Tacopina told CBS News the case has "absolutely no legal merit."

